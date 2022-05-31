DeLorean EV: Everything We Know So Far
The DeLorean Motor Company is officially about to take us on a real trip back to the future with a freshly revealed DeLorean Alpha 5. Made famous by the "Back to the Future" movie trilogy, the DeLorean may not really be a time machine, but looking at the new model and comparing it to the classic 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 certainly feels like time travel. The two vehicles are alike in many ways, down to the gullwing doors, but the Alpha 5 certainly starts a new chapter for the freshly-resurrected DMC.
The company has given the public a glimpse into the upcoming electric vehicle ahead of its official release, set for August 2022. Over four decades after the original DeLorean was revealed, DMC's new pride and joy took the design of the 1981 DeLorean and made it much more modern. Gone is the bulky, angular design we know from the movies, as the Alpha 5 looks elegant and smooth. With its doors closed, you'd have a hard time recognizing this car as a DeLorean at the first glance — that's how different it looks from its much older sibling.
However, as soon as the doors open up, the car can't be mistaken for anything else. Although the Alpha 5 only has one pair of doors, each is wide enough to allow comfortable entry for both the front seat and the back seat. Being an electric vehicle, it's also completely revamped on the inside. Although DMC hasn't shared all too much just yet, we do know a few things about the capabilities of this next-gen DeLorean.
The rebirth of DMC
Images and tiny bits of information on DMC's official DeLorean website offer a tantalizing glimpse of the kind of power the new vehicle might boast in a few months. The Alpha 5 comes with a 100 kWh battery that offers a range of up to 300 miles on a single charge. It can reach speeds as high as 155 mph, and it accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 2.99 seconds, while zero to 88 mph takes only 4.35 seconds. Initial details from DMC suggest they'll offer one dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup. The specifications listed by DMC refer to the so-called base performance model of the vehicle, which leads us to believe that better versions of it might also emerge in the future.
Speaking of the future — it's not yet time to buckle up and get ready for a ride in the new DeLorean. According to IGN, production is set to begin in the next couple of years, and it will take place at DeLorean Motor Company's new facility in San Antonio. The price also sounds like a bit of a roadblock, rumored to be in the $175,000 range — but for a good electric vehicle with a brand as iconic as this, chances are they'll find their fair share of early buyers.
While the DMC in charge of the Alpha 5 shares the name with the company that released the original vehicle, this brand shares little in common with its predecessor. The original automaker went bankrupt in 1982, long before the vehicle ever made it into Back to the Future. The company had been founded again by another person and established in Humble, Texas, in 1995. Given the history of the brand, the Alpha 5 marks more than just the rebirth of an iconic car, but also the re-introduction of DMC into the automaker scene.