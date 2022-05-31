DeLorean EV: Everything We Know So Far

The DeLorean Motor Company is officially about to take us on a real trip back to the future with a freshly revealed DeLorean Alpha 5. Made famous by the "Back to the Future" movie trilogy, the DeLorean may not really be a time machine, but looking at the new model and comparing it to the classic 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 certainly feels like time travel. The two vehicles are alike in many ways, down to the gullwing doors, but the Alpha 5 certainly starts a new chapter for the freshly-resurrected DMC.

The company has given the public a glimpse into the upcoming electric vehicle ahead of its official release, set for August 2022. Over four decades after the original DeLorean was revealed, DMC's new pride and joy took the design of the 1981 DeLorean and made it much more modern. Gone is the bulky, angular design we know from the movies, as the Alpha 5 looks elegant and smooth. With its doors closed, you'd have a hard time recognizing this car as a DeLorean at the first glance — that's how different it looks from its much older sibling.

However, as soon as the doors open up, the car can't be mistaken for anything else. Although the Alpha 5 only has one pair of doors, each is wide enough to allow comfortable entry for both the front seat and the back seat. Being an electric vehicle, it's also completely revamped on the inside. Although DMC hasn't shared all too much just yet, we do know a few things about the capabilities of this next-gen DeLorean.