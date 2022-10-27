Why This New Generation Of DeLorean Is Such A Big Deal

The iconic DeLorean car that became famous thanks to the "Back to the Future" franchise is making a comeback. Does that sound familiar? It should. We've already talked about this before quite recently ... but this is a whole new DeLorean, and it's not even made by the same company. Don't worry if you're confused — we'll get to the bottom of it.

First, let's circle back to the DeLorean that was announced earlier in 2022. Made by the DeLorean Motor Company, the DeLorean Alpha 5 is an electric vehicle that utilizes both the DeLorean name and the unforgettable gullwing doors to revamp the gem from the 1980s. However, this is not the vehicle that has just made a splash all over the news following a big announcement made by someone entirely unaffiliated with the DeLorean Motor Company.

There's now a second DeLorean-branded player in the car arena. Who is it and what are they doing? They're releasing their own version of the car, and this is a big deal because of the person who is spearheading the project.