Italdesign Is Giving The Delorean DMC-12 An All-Electric Reboot

Italdesign Giugiaro S.p.A. was founded in Turin, Italy in 1968. The design house is celebrating its 54th birthday this 2022, and it came up with a gift like no other. In a teaser video released on YouTube, it seems Italdesign is giving the iconic DeLorean DMC-12 an all-electric reboot. The car won't be traveling back to the future to do so, but Italdesign claims the DeLorean Motor Company is beginning a journey towards electrification.

The original DeLorean DMC-12 is one of the defunct production cars that we wish still existed, and it has nothing to do with its starring role in the Back to the Future movie franchise. Enthusiasts are drooling over the car's brushed stainless steel body panels, and who doesn't love those legendary gullwing doors?

The DMC DeLorean's wedge-tastic design was the brainchild of Giorgetto Giugiaro, the man behind automotive design legends such as the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT, De Tomaso Mangusta, and Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta, to mention a few. However, the vehicle left the factory in Belfast, Ireland, with a rather feeble (and portly) V6 engine developed by Peugeot, Volvo, and Renault.