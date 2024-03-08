Here's Where Chevrolet Vehicles For The U.S. Market Are Actually Made
The Chevrolet brand was founded in 1911 and has been a division of General Motors since 1918. Chevy remains a true-blue American brand with manufacturing facilities throughout the continental United States. However, being part of General Motors means Chevy also makes cars and trucks in other countries where GM manufactures its other vehicles and brands.
For instance, Chevy manufactures the Blazer EV at the Ramos Arizpe assembly plant in Coahuila, Mexico. Meanwhile, its gasoline-only Blazer counterpart is made in Mexico, and also at the Jinqiao SAIC-GM manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China. Assembly for the popular Chevrolet Equinox is at Ramos Arizpe, and at the Luis Potosi plant in Mexico City.
On the other hand, the Chevrolet Trax is a small crossover built at the GM Incheon plant in South Korea — the same place where Chevy builds the subcompact Trailblazer. However, all 2024 Chevy Trax variants are from the GM Changwon plant. Chevy also sells a variant of the Trailblazer in China, and those vehicles come from the SAIC-GM plant in Shandong, China.
Which Chevrolet vehicles are made in America?
Chevrolet's most popular offerings hail from North America. Although many people think of Detroit as the hub of Chevy manufacturing (Chevy builds the Silverado HD in Flint, Michigan, and the Traverse and now-defunct Camaro in Lansing, Michigan), the Bowtie brand builds a majority of its truck and SUV engines at the Spring Hill plant in Tennessee.
In addition, Chevy manufactures the Suburban and Tahoe at the Arlington plant in Texas, while assembly for the Silverado 1500 full-size truck is at the Fort Wayne plant in Roanoke, Indiana. Fresh from winning Motor Trend's 2024 Truck of the Year award, manufacturing for the Chevy Colorado is at the Wentzville plant in Missouri, together with the Chevy Express van.
The Chevrolet Corvette is a genuine American supercar manufactured at the Bowling Green plant in Kentucky. Finally, the Chevy Bolt EV's main components (battery, electric motor, and drive units) are from Incheon, South Korea. Still, the final assembly happens at the GM Orion plant in Lake Orion, Michigan.