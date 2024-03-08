Here's Where Chevrolet Vehicles For The U.S. Market Are Actually Made

The Chevrolet brand was founded in 1911 and has been a division of General Motors since 1918. Chevy remains a true-blue American brand with manufacturing facilities throughout the continental United States. However, being part of General Motors means Chevy also makes cars and trucks in other countries where GM manufactures its other vehicles and brands.

For instance, Chevy manufactures the Blazer EV at the Ramos Arizpe assembly plant in Coahuila, Mexico. Meanwhile, its gasoline-only Blazer counterpart is made in Mexico, and also at the Jinqiao SAIC-GM manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China. Assembly for the popular Chevrolet Equinox is at Ramos Arizpe, and at the Luis Potosi plant in Mexico City.

On the other hand, the Chevrolet Trax is a small crossover built at the GM Incheon plant in South Korea — the same place where Chevy builds the subcompact Trailblazer. However, all 2024 Chevy Trax variants are from the GM Changwon plant. Chevy also sells a variant of the Trailblazer in China, and those vehicles come from the SAIC-GM plant in Shandong, China.