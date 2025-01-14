10 Of The Worst-Selling Cars Of 2024
After the years of disruption caused by the pandemic and supply chain issues, 2024 was something of a reset year for carmakers. Pent-up demand from previous years had largely subsided, and higher interest rates saw buyers become more cautious about their spending. The transition to electric power also continued, although a number of automakers announced plans to slow down their transition to pure EVs in favor of developing hybrids, which saw a rise in sales during the year.
As 2025 rolled around and 2024's final sales figures were confirmed, analysts at CarEdge published a new report detailing the slowest-selling cars in terms of dealer inventory. By comparing the total number of examples of each model listed for sale with the number of examples sold over the past 45 days up to Jan 2nd, 2025, the report lists a "day supply" for each model. That figure represents the number of days it would take for the current inventory backlog to be cleared at dealerships nationwide, assuming no new deliveries. These ten models are the worst offenders on the market according to the report.
Mini Cooper Hardtop – 224-day supply
Mini unveiled an all-new generation of the Cooper for the 2025 model year, complete with revamped styling and a standard four-cylinder engine, offering 201 horsepower. However, the upgrades don't seem to have persuaded many buyers, with data showing a 224-day supply available for the Mini at the end of 2024. This shouldn't be all that surprising — Americans have never really fallen for the charms of small cars en masse, even if those small cars continue to get bigger every year.
The Mini was never going to be a huge selling model, particularly in its hardtop form, where it lacks the open-air appeal of its convertible sibling. Plus, buyers can get a much larger, more practical car for the price: Its starting MSRP of $32,200 excluding fees makes it costlier than unexciting but dependable cars like the Toyota RAV4 or Kia Sportage.
Audi A7 – 225-day supply
The current generation of the Audi A7 has been on sale since the 2019 model year, making it one of the oldest designs in its segment. A new generation A7 is set to be unveiled sometime in 2025, with development mules already spotted on the road in Europe. This combination of the current A7's advancing age and its impending replacement has clearly been putting off buyers, with the model having amassed a 225-day supply of inventory in U.S. dealerships by the end of 2024.
The A7 nameplate will see some changes with the new model. The present car is a sportier counterpart to the A8, but the new A7 is set to be a replacement for the A6 sedan. The change is down to Audi revising its naming system, with even numbers reserved for electric models and combustion models all receiving odd numbers. With such major changes on the way, it seems buyers are content to wait for the launch of the new model rather than pay a premium for the remaining model years of the current generation.
Land Rover Discovery – 232-day supply
While the Defender and Range Rover models have been in high demand, netting Land Rover record levels of revenue, the overlooked Discovery model has not been such a sales hit. There are a few key differences between the Discovery and Defender models — traditionally, Defender models focused on old-school all-terrain capability while the Discovery offered a more comfortable, family-friendly option that could perform school run duties as well as it could tackle a dirt trail.
However, with the launch of the latest Defender, those differences aren't as stark as they used to be. Both models now share a platform, making the Defender much more refined on the road than in previous generations. That has led to a drop in popularity for the Discovery, with a 232-day supply remaining in nationwide dealership inventory at the end of 2024. The positive side of that for Land Rover shoppers is that they may well be able to negotiate a good deal on the Discovery, which in full-size form starts from a little under $65,000 for 2025.
Nissan Z – 233-day supply
For the first time since its launch, the Nissan Z outsold its competitor, the Toyota Supra, in 2024. Nissan shifted more than 3,000 examples throughout the year, but inventory levels remain high. When the Z first launched, inventory was scarce and so most dealers — with a few exceptions — slapped them with eye-wateringly high markups. One dealer in 2022 even asked for a $73,000 premium, more than the car's original MSRP. These markups have hurt dealers in the long run, as now that the initial hype has died down and new Z cars are more widely available, inventory has piled up.
The launch of Nissan's Z Nismo didn't do enough to tempt those potential buyers back, and so at the end of 2024, the Z remains one of the cars with the highest inventory pileups on the market, despite Nissan selling more examples throughout 2024 than previous years. However, there's hope for 2025, as there is still clearly plenty of interest in the car given those rising sales figures. Assuming dealers don't try any more tricks, the current glut of examples should be a temporary one, as Nissan should be able to line up its delivery levels better with dealership demand in the coming months.
Jaguar F-Pace – 241-day supply
As 2025 has rolled around, Jaguar has focused its efforts on its transformative rebrand. It has proved endlessly controversial, with its Type 00 concept provoking both praise and outrage. While Jaguar's rebrand might have been highly effective in generating publicity for the brand, it hasn't done much to address the glut of supply its existing models are facing at dealerships. The F-Pace is one of several models in Jaguar's aging lineup that hasn't seen any significant changes since the start of the decade, and its 241-day inventory supply reflects that.
Whether buyers are put off by Jaguar's overall patchy reliability reputation, the model's lack of recent transformative updates, or the upcoming rebrand is unclear — the reality is probably a mix of all of them. Most likely, a good chunk of premium SUV buyers will have also simply forgotten that the F-Pace exists at all, since it never caught on in the same way as its continental European rivals.
Jaguar dealers now face the task of emptying their existing inventory of models in preparation for the imminent rebrand. Since the F-Pace and its contemporaries have now been reinforced as being symbolic of "old Jaguar" by the highly publicized unveiling of the Type 00, that task might prove to be a difficult one.
Jaguar XF – 280-day supply
The F-Pace is proving tricky to shift, but dealers with an oversupply of the Jaguar XF might have an even tougher task in convincing buyers to cough up the cash for one. The final XF had already rolled off the production line by mid-2024, but despite more than six months of no new deliveries, dealers are still stuck with a 280-day supply.
Buyers have consistently preferred SUVs over sedans in recent years, and the Jaguar XF isn't exactly the most notable sedan in its segment anyway. In fact, much like the F-Pace, it's safe to assume that a decent proportion of potential buyers have forgotten it still exists at all. Also, like the F-Pace, the XF has received no major updates since an interior overhaul for the 2021 model year. How quickly Jaguar dealers can shift their stock in preparation for the new wave of models remains to be seen, but it certainly won't be easy to clear the decks.
Alfa Romeo Giulia – 285-day supply
Automaking conglomerate Stellantis did not have a good 2024. A focus on short-term profiteering saw it amass record profits in 2023, but as the car market corrected itself after post-pandemic supply shortages, buyers turned away from its brands. Its CEO Carlos Tavares left his post in December 2024, but not before Stellantis had seen record levels of inventory pile up in America. One particularly problematic model for the brand is the Alfa Romeo Giulia, which was launched back in 2017.
The Italian sports sedan was never likely to be a sales smash hit, but evidently Stellantis thought it could sell many more of them than it turned out to be able to. Part of its slow sales can perhaps be blamed on the overall decline in popularity for sedans, but then again, that decline is far from a new trend. In fact, most major carmakers have been reducing or ditching their sedan lineups for years already, in line with the decreasing buyer pool.
Clearly, there are other factors involved in the 285-day supply backlog of the model. Perhaps it's that the Giulia has been beset with reliability issues since its launch, but again, this isn't a new problem. Maybe it's simply because the Giulia's ever-evolving competition has proved too tempting for potential buyers to resist. Either way, Alfa Romeo will need to find a way to turn things around over the coming year.
Chrysler Voyager – 300-day supply
Another slow-selling Stellantis model, the Chrysler Voyager was brought back for the 2025 model year, to serve as a cheaper alternative to the Pacifica. It starts at roughly $40,000, excluding fees, and packs a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine as standard. It seems that, so far at least, the Voyager hasn't struck a chord with buyers, with a 300-day supply in dealerships at the end of 2024. While the minivan segment isn't as popular as it once was, the Chrysler Pacifica remains a strong seller, with the brand shifting more than 100,000 in 2024.
Over the calendar year, the Voyager sold 12,033 units, although of course, this figure is a little misleading since it wasn't available for the whole year. Even so, Q4 sales for both models don't look much more promising: The Pacifica sold 25,737 units in the last quarter, while the Voyager sold just 1,266 units.
Audi A3 – 468-day supply
In Europe, the A3 is one of Audi's most successful models, but in America, it's a slow seller. Dealers have a 468-day supply of examples in inventory as of the end of 2024. The latest generation A3 sedan launched in America for the 2022 model year, being one of two entry-level models for the brand, alongside the Q3 crossover. Audi sold over 20,000 examples of the Q3 in 2024, but under 8,500 examples of the A3 and S3 combined.
A 468-day supply is an exceptionally high number, but it's not an unprecedented figure. Back in December 2023, the widely panned Dodge Hornet hit a peak of 517 days' worth of supply — although since then, its inventory has decreased enough that it no longer appears in the top ten worst offenders for unsold inventory. However, another Dodge product has now taken its place.
Dodge Charger – 1,755-day supply
The car model with the largest unsold inventory based on 45-day sales data is the electric Dodge Charger, which has a staggering 1,755-day supply as of the end of 2024 according to CarEdge. It's worth pointing out that deliveries have only very recently begun for the electric Charger, and so its confirmed sales over the past 45 days — the metric on which the day supply figures are based — don't necessarily reflect the overall demand for the car.
Even so, it's still not a good look for Dodge to have so many unsold vehicles just sitting about at dealerships, and it's evident that there's a serious imbalance between the brand's sales forecasts and actual demand. It also explains why reports have surfaced about Dodge rushing its six-cylinder Charger back into production a lot sooner than planned.
It should be noted that the Charger Daytona is the only EV on this list — despite some media commentators being desperately keen to claim otherwise, EV sales as a whole continue to grow at a healthy rate in America. Clearly though, the electric Dodge Charger isn't resonating with buyers as well as other models, and if inventory levels continue to remain high over the following months, Dodge will have a serious problem on its hands.