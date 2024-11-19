2025 MINI Cooper S Convertible First Drive: Top Down In A Category Of One
Historically, the MINI Cooper is up there with cars like the Volkswagen Beetle and Fiat 500, when it comes to iconic tiny cars. The BMW-owned MINI Cooper and its many derivatives of the 2025 model year are a fair bit different than the quintessentially British Minis from decades ago (and Mr. Bean fame), but the feeling is still there, Union Jack taillights and all. For me personally, I've always liked the look of modern MINI Coopers, Clubmans, Countrymans, and the like, but the entire brand was a blind spot for me when it comes to actually driving them.
To rectify this, BMW Group flew me out to Spartanburg, South Carolina to check out and drive one of its newest offerings in the MINI lineup, the 2025 MINI Cooper (and subsequently Cooper S) Convertible. Since I drove the new convertible on BMW's test track at its Performance Center, and given the proximity of all manner of Bavarian skunk works projects, I was not allowed to take any pictures apart from the initial reveal. MINI also didn't announce whether or not an EV version of the convertible was coming.
A drop top MINI
MINI didn't reinvent the wheel when making the 2025 MINI Cooper Convertible: It really is just a drop-top Cooper. But that's not to diminish it at all. The Cooper is equipped with a 161 horsepower 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder, while the Cooper S comes with a positively punchy 201 horsepower 2.0-liter engine. The Cooper S, according to MINI, will do the 0-60 sprint in 6.9 seconds and can reach a top speed of a (potentially terrifying) 150 miles per hour. Despite its size, it's not a slouch at all.
The main selling point of the car, its convertible top, is fabric and controlled by an electronic switch rather than fumbling around with folding it yourself when you want some sunshine. It can be operated at speeds of up to a very specific 18.6 miles per hour, opens in 18 seconds, and then closes in 15 seconds. As a feature that I thought was cool, the top can be opened 15.7 inches at any speed and essentially act as a de facto sunroof without the full commitment of dropping the top entirely.
Roof optional
I've been fortunate enough to drive a number of convertibles, ranging from a Ferrari California to a BMW Z4 M40i that I reviewed earlier this year. I'm generally a fan of the open air. However, there is one convertible that was (and still is) near and dear to my heart. It was my first car, a 1985 Chrysler LeBaron Turbo. The electric top was tattered and tired, it barely worked without a lot of cajoling. It was roughly as watertight as a colander, and given the relatively small aftermarket for 1980s Chryslers, very difficult to find parts or replacement fabric for without spending a fortune.
That said, I absolutely loved it. The car had enough power to be fun without getting in trouble, and there is something almost magical about the freedom of not having a roof.
I'm pleased to say that the 2025 MINI Cooper S Convertible I drove imparted much of the same feeling. In the bright sunshine of South Carolina, I had a goofy smile stuck on my face the entire time I was driving.
Fun at any speed
Given the BMW Performance Center's proximity to BMW's Spartanburg Assembly and a number of other factories, warehouses, and industrial buildings, the roads in the area don't have very high speed limits and you're a somewhat hefty drive away from any scenic vistas to partake in with a convertible. However, that didn't matter at all over the course of my test drive. Whipping the little convertible around roundabouts or down neighborhood streets at 25 miles per hour was a blast. It felt like you were careening down a rally stage at 100 miles per hour (without any of the inherent danger).
It was genuinely fun at any speed. The weather was perfect and that made the experience all the better. Punching the accelerator while on a highway on-ramp or after the stop light turned green never failed to make me laugh. It was punctuated by a little growl from the engine that was amplified by the fact that, you know, it doesn't have a roof.
Inside and outside
The inside of the MINI Cooper Convertible carried with it the same sense of fun. Right in the middle of the dash is a 9.5-inch diameter circular (yes, circular!) infotainment display that's now present on all 2025 MINI models, like the new Countryman SE All4. The infotainment system can keep track of how long you ride with the top down. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard if you opt not to use MINI's infotainment operating system.
The cabin was finished in fabric, and while it wasn't a luxury vehicle by any means, it was certainly comfortable enough for long drives. On the down side, I'm relatively tall, and I was not able to sit comfortably in the two rear seats. Otherwise, the cabin was quiet enough to talk to my passengers without missing any of the conversation due to road noise or wind noise. The convertible also comes with a wind deflector that can be installed behind the front seats.
Accessible open top motoring
The 2025 MINI Cooper Convertible sits completely by itself when it comes to its segment. The Mazda Miata is a lightweight two-seater sports car, the convertible version of the Ford Mustang is a muscle car, and luxury cars like the Mercedes CLE convertible are almost twice the MINI. Years ago, weird little convertibles were all over the place with the Volkswagen Eos, Chrysler PT Cruiser, Nissan Murano Cross Cabriolet, Fiat 500, and much more. Now your choices are buying a MINI or nothing.
I can sort of understand the rationale why major automakers wouldn't spend a lot of time, money, and factory tooling to continue making a niche car like a convertible. On the flip side, I'm glad MINI is bringing a drop-top to the front of its lineup, and at a relatively affordable price. Just like Toyota brought the joys of the Corolla GR to the masses with an automatic transmission, MINI is making sure open top motoring is within reach to a bigger audience.
2025 MINI Cooper S Convertible Verdict
As for that price, the 2025 MINI Cooper Convertible starts at a not entirely unreasonable $33,950. The beefier MINI Cooper S Convertible starts at $37,200. MINI also teased that the Cooper Convertible will be available with the John Cooper Works package that will add some sportier bits and pieces, although I did not see one in person and the price has not been announced yet. MINI plans on launching the Cooper Convertible at the beginning of next year and it will be manufactured at MINI's Oxford Plant in the United Kingdom.
MINI's fun little convertible was an absolute blast to drive and made me feel a little nostalgic for the days when I had my LeBaron. The MINI Cooper Convertible is alone in its segment as an entry level four-seater drop top. Is it niche? Yes. Will it sell like gangbusters for MINI? Probably not. Was it a lot of fun to drive a plucky little convertible in the sun? Absolutely.