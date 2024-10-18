2025 Ford Mustang EcoBoost: Are 4 Cylinders Enough For Muscle Car Status?

If there was a Mount Rushmore of cars, the Ford Mustang would likely be featured, along with the Volkswagen Beetle, Porsche 911, and Ford Model T. It's deeply important to the American car ecosystem and the advent of motorized transportation. You probably don't need a treatise on how vast the influence of the Mustang is. Suffice to say, whenever Ford updates the 'Stang, it needs to be good. Really good.

Despite having driven a lot of cars over the course of my career — ranging from Ferraris to Porsches, Nissans, forklifts, and everything in between — I'm not overly familiar with Ford's pride and joy. I had driven a friend's 2018 EcoBoost-powered Mustang for all of 15 minutes a number of years ago, and I had sat in the passenger seat of a number of different iterations of Ford's pony car over the years, but I had never had an extended period of time to look at one with a critical lens.

For transparency, my "week" with the 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium was truncated to about four days. For two days out of that week, I was in Michigan driving another iconic Ford, the new 2025 Explorer; the flu caught up with me on my return, leaving me in a feverish state for about a day. That I was still able to get a good "feel" for the Mustang, then, is probably testament to Ford's steed.

