How Much Horsepower Does A Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS 396 Have & How Fast Is It?

In 1965, a Chevy Chevelle Malibu SS 396 weighed around 3,700 pounds and rolled on 7.75-14 two-ply tires mounted on 6-inch-wide steel wheels. The Z16 Package provided the stiffer boxed steel frame normally found on the convertible Chevelle, a wide-ratio Muncie M20 four-speed manual transmission, and a 12-bolt rear-end with a 3.31:1 gear ratio open differential. With the only traction control being judicious throttle control, the 1965 Chevelle Malibu SS could cover a standing quarter mile with times in the mid-14-second range at nearly 100 mph on a good day.

Second generation Chevelle encompass model years from 1968 to 1972. The new model quickly received a mid-generation redesign in 1970 that included an option for the 454 big-block in the SS, like the one Tom Cruise drove in the 2012 movie "Jack Reacher."

In an article covering the 1969 Chevelle 396 SS, MotorTrend reports it received the same 375 horsepower rating as the first-gen's L37 but had less torque at 415 lb-ft. Still, the stock 1969 L78 Chevelle 396 SS recorded a 14.07 second quarter mile at 101 mph during testing. Other tests found an otherwise stock 1968 Chevelle 396 SS could get into the low 13-second range with racing slicks, a better four-speed shifter with improved linkage, and exhaust headers with improved flow.