2024 Nissan Z NISMO Review: Fast, But 0-60 Isn't The Point

The Nissan (or Datsun if we are being historically accurate) Z car is the original Japanese performance car. Long before Supras, Skylines, STis, and Lancer Evos, the Z car was speeding around. The Z has been around in some way shape or form since 1969. That means it was up against absolute historical automotive monsters like the Plymouth Roadrunner, the original Dodge Charger, the Chevy Chevelle, and Ford Torino. My neighbor, who was a semi-professional drag racer in the 1970s, remembers street racing against Datsuns in his Mercury Cyclone. The Z has been here for a while, is what I'm getting at. When I saw that I was going to drive a 2024 Nissan Z Nismo, I was giddy. I had only seen a current Z car one other time (and I was driving it).

The current Nissan Z sits at a weird spot in the automotive landscape. Really, only the Toyota Supra can be compared to it, and that shares a running gear with the BMW Z4. Subaru doesn't have any house built performance cars (the BRZ is a Toyota at heart). The Mitsubishi Lancer has long shuffled off its mortal coil, and Honda has moved towards the "really mean sedan" route with the still very good Type R Civic. If you want an angry two door Japanese sports car, you are stuck between the BMW-engined Supra, or the Nissan Z. After a week behind the wheel of the Z, I think it's an easy choice to make.