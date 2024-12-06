What's Wrong With The Dodge Hornet? Recalls, Poor Sales, And Owner Complaints

After putting the Dodge Hornet R/T PHEV through its paces, SlashGear's reviewer came away with mixed feelings about the car. Its powertrain was as zippy as would be expected for a plug-in hybrid, and the all-electric driving range was appreciated even if the Hornet's lack of Level 3 charging support meant that some charging stations were off limits. The interior space was around average for the segment — not exceptionally roomy, particularly in the back row, but enough for occasional rear passengers.

However, the biggest sticking point during SlashGear's time with the car was the multiple electrical issues that became apparent. The electric seat adjustment stopped working twice during testing, although inexplicably began working again after the car was restarted a while later. The 360-degree camera was also temperamental, cutting out for no apparent reason while parking. Italian cars are infamous for their patchy electrics, and it seemed the Tonale-based Hornet was no different, although as it would later emerge, owners reported much worse electrical issues than our relatively minor inconveniences.

Ironically, SlashGear also tested the Hornet's sibling, the Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV, and it didn't suffer from any electrical issues during our testing. However, that's not the case for all Tonale drivers — there are plenty of reports of both electrical and non-electrical faults on owners' forums.

