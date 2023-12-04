Our Favorite Features Of The 2024 Dodge Hornet
Hybrid vehicles have come a long way since the plodding first-generation Toyota Prius debuted in 1997 in Japan and four years later in the United States. The 2023 Prius not only got a sleek redesign but has a beefier powertrain capable of producing nearly 200 horsepower. However, it's not the only hybrid model to reflect a shift in focus from economy to performance.
Dodge recently unveiled the 2024 Hornet R/T, a cousin to the Alfa Romeo Tonale. The GT version of the Hornet shuns the hybrid drive system in favor of a gas-powered 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged powerplant that puts out 268 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The R/T's hybrid drive boosts that output to 288 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. That makes the R/T's 0–60mph time about a full second faster than the GT's 6.5 ticks of the stopwatch.
Both models come with all-wheel drive; the GT's motor is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, while the R/T models get a six-speed automatic gearbox. There are Plus variants of both models available. For an additional $5,000, that package gets you an upgraded sound system, a wireless charging pad, and leather interior trim. A $2,995 Track Pack upgrade is also available that adds 20-inch aluminum wheels with all-season tires, black faux suede seats with red trim, and a dual mode suspension. The Hornet GT starts at $31,400, and prices range up to a base of $46,400 for the R/T Plus.
Harman Kardon sound system
One of the features included in the Plus package upgrade available on both the GT and R/T Hornet models is a 14-speaker premium Harman Kardon sound system with a subwoofer. The system is capable of a maximum output of 465 watts, which should be enough to drown out the sound of the 2.0-liter engine and its turbocharger.
Harman Kardon was founded by Sidney Harman and Bernard Kardon in New York in 1953 and makes home, auto, and marine stereo systems along with speakers and headphones. Dodge also features premium H/K sound systems in the Challenger, Charger, and Durango.
The systems in those models are even more robust than the one in the Hornet: the Charger and Durango get a 19-speaker system with 900 watts of power, and the Challenger's system has 18 speakers and a total output of 825 watts. Harman Kardon's speakers and amplifiers carry the company's GreenEdge label, which it touts as an environmentally friendly and energy-saving manufacturing technology.
Infotainment screen with Dodge Connect
To power that optional sound system, manage climate control, and provide navigational assistance, Hornet models come with a 10-plus-inch LCD screen. There are also physical knobs and buttons for the climate control system, a feature Road & Track calls "a welcome sight in a world where many manufacturers are moving those controls into the touchscreen." The LCD panel also serves as a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot and a portal for Dodge's Dodge Connect system, which allows you to locate and monitor your vehicle over the internet for a monthly fee.
Dodge Connect also provides theft protection features and allows you to lock, unlock, and start your vehicle remotely. You can even control some Dodge Connect features over the internet using your smartwatch or Alexa-powered home device. The Wi-Fi hotspot comes with an initial three months/3 GB of free use for Dodge Connect-equipped vehicles, after which you'll have to purchase a data plan from AT&T to continue using it.
Customizable instrument cluster
The Dodge Connect-enabled touchscreen isn't the only high-tech LCD panel in the new Hornet. In the driver's eye line is a 12-inch digital instrument cluster that has standard gauges like a speedometer, odometer, tachometer, engine temperature, and fuel indicator, along with a battery level gauge for the hybrid R/T model.
All of the car's warning lights are also located on the digital instrument panel, as well as a clock and calendar, compass, and interactive display for the sound and navigation systems. Controls on the steering wheel and the windshield wiper control stalk allow you to customize what is shown in certain zones of the panel.
By choosing different options, you can see information related to navigation, tire pressure, exterior temperature, fuel mileage, driver assist systems, and even stored SMS messages and other alerts that have been received on a smartphone linked to your Hornet via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. You can also select between several display modes, each of which gives you a different gauge size and format.
Power sunroof
The GT and R/T Dodge Hornet are both four-door models, but each version comes standard with a massive power-operated sunroof that could almost be regarded as a fifth door. Although, it would be a little awkward to use as a regular entry and exit point, especially for rear-seat passengers.
The sunroof opens by either tilting or sliding and has a spring-loaded wind deflector at the front edge of the opening to keep wind noise to a minimum when it is fully opened. The sunroof is also equipped with a power-operated rolling sunshade to keep the interior of the Hornet cool in the summer.
The tinted glass panel runs nearly the entire 82-inch width of the vehicle, and the fact that it is standard equipment on all Hornets is a nice draw, considering that on one of the Hornet's competitors, the Mazda CX-30, a moonroof is only available as an option, and only on specific variants.
Driver assist features
Every Hornet model comes standard with several safety-enhancing driver assist features. Included is adaptive cruise control, which maintains a safe distance between you and vehicles on the road ahead by varying your Hornet's speed as necessary. Hornets also have Dodge's LaneSense active steering system, which uses sensors to keep your car safely slotted in its proper spot on the roadway, even if your attention wanders for a moment.
Several of the Hornet's systems will sense potential danger and brake the vehicle to avoid a collision, including the pedestrian detection system with automatic braking and what Dodge refers to as "forward collision warning with full stop."
Also standard on all 2024 Hornets is Dodge's blind spot monitoring system and rear cross-traffic alert, which can help prevent mishaps while you're backing out of a parking space or driveway. Dodge's website warns potential Hornet buyers that each system is for convenience and "not a substitute for active driver involvement," meaning you must keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road at all times.