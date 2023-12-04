Our Favorite Features Of The 2024 Dodge Hornet

Hybrid vehicles have come a long way since the plodding first-generation Toyota Prius debuted in 1997 in Japan and four years later in the United States. The 2023 Prius not only got a sleek redesign but has a beefier powertrain capable of producing nearly 200 horsepower. However, it's not the only hybrid model to reflect a shift in focus from economy to performance.

Dodge recently unveiled the 2024 Hornet R/T, a cousin to the Alfa Romeo Tonale. The GT version of the Hornet shuns the hybrid drive system in favor of a gas-powered 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged powerplant that puts out 268 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The R/T's hybrid drive boosts that output to 288 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. That makes the R/T's 0–60mph time about a full second faster than the GT's 6.5 ticks of the stopwatch.

Both models come with all-wheel drive; the GT's motor is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, while the R/T models get a six-speed automatic gearbox. There are Plus variants of both models available. For an additional $5,000, that package gets you an upgraded sound system, a wireless charging pad, and leather interior trim. A $2,995 Track Pack upgrade is also available that adds 20-inch aluminum wheels with all-season tires, black faux suede seats with red trim, and a dual mode suspension. The Hornet GT starts at $31,400, and prices range up to a base of $46,400 for the R/T Plus.