Jaguar's Bold, Brash New Car Is The Perfect Concept (And The Haters Are All Wrong)

Jaguar is readying its much-needed reinvention, and if you thought the British automaker would play things safe, you might want to sit down before looking at the new Jaguar Type 00 concept. Unveiled today at Miami Art Week, the all-electric coupe is a big, bold, and undoubtedly controversial slap in the face of traditionalism.

Pronounced "Type Zero Zero," the name is arguably the clearest nod to Jaguar cars of old. The first Zero is a reference to its fully-electric, zero-emissions powertrain, which will rely upon a completely new Jaguar Electrical Architecture (JEA). The second is a reference to its role at the foundation of a new (and hopefully profitable) Jaguar.

It's fair to say the reaction to Jaguar's rebrand announcement in November wasn't universally positive. The automaker's new logo, accompanied by a high-fashion promo reel, prompted confusion among some and outright vitriol among others. What you can't deny, though, is that it was effective to propel the car company into the headlines.