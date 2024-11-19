Jaguar's Cringeworthy Rebrand Forgets That The Logo Was Never The Problem

Apropos of nothing, Jaguar just relaunched its brand. "FEARLESS. EXUBERANT. COMPELLING" are the adjectives that preface Jaguar's announcement about its reimagining. Those adjectives are, of course, paired with a new logo that appears to mainly be a font change.

With the relaunch only taking place today, it's still far too early to tell what this will mean in the long term for Jaguar when it comes to new models, its aging lineup, and the like. However, the brand's new artsy logo — not to mention the hubbub Jaguar is making around it — suggests that the automaker is probably focusing on the wrong thing.

Given the vastness of the internet, there is likely a subset of people who, even if not entirely upset about the font and logo choices by Jaguar of old, are nonetheless delighted that the automaker is heading towards a new stylistic direction. Whether that crowd was actually purchasing Jaguar cars in any number, or indeed even considering doing so, is unclear. What seems more obvious, meanwhile, is that there's a far larger contingent of people who are disappointed in Jaguar's automotive offerings, and far more so than a mere logo.

