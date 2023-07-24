Ranking Every Jaguar XJ Generation From Best To Worst

It's hard to argue with the original. Later generations had better performance and fancier interiors, but the Jaguar XJ Series I (1968-1973) set the tone for all of them. Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons used the XJ to replace Jaguar's previous sedan lineup. And while it borrowed some styling elements from the previous Mark X and 420, such as quad headlights, the XJ was much sleeker.

The first XJ was powered by the same 4.2-liter dual-overhead-cam inline-six used in the E-Type, making 246 horsepower. Jaguar claimed a sub-nine-second zero to 60 mph time and a top speed of 124 mph. A 5.3-liter V12 (also shared with the E-Type) was introduced, increasing the top speed to 140 mph and making the XJ the fastest four-seat car in the world at the time.

Jaguar

The X350/X356/X358 (2003-2009) meanwhile was the ultimate traditional Jaguar XJ, combining the familiar styling from previous generations with an aluminum monocoque body shell. Tesla would later use aluminum to reduce the weight of the Model S, but at the time only Audi was building luxury sedans using the lightweight metal. Switching to aluminum reduced the weight of the body shell by 40%, according to Jaguar.

Despite the similar styling, the X350 (and X356 and X358 facelifts) was also brawnier than its predecessor. The V8 engine grew to 4.2 liters and 294 hp, while the XJR got a supercharged version making 390 hp. This was the last XJ developed under Ford's ownership. The Blue Oval sold Jaguar to India's Tata Motors in 2008.