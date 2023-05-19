Here's What Made Jaguar's V12 So Special

Ferrari has its Colombo V12, Porsche has its air-cooled flat-six, and Bentley has its W12. Although they aren't all around today, each of these engines is inextricably linked to the manufacturer it came from. For Jaguar, it's the V12.

Born in 1971, the Jaguar V12 can trace its roots back to motorsport — as all great engines should — and remained in production until 1997.

Through its long life, the production version of the Jaguar V12 grew in capacity from 5.3 to 6.0 liters, before going racing and expanding all the way to 7.4 liters. During the years it appeared in the iconic E-Type and XJS, as well as the XJ12 sedan and related Daimler Double-Six, and even the XJ220 concept car before that particular project switched to a V6.

Its racing exploits saw the V12 used by Jaguar's official team, called Tom Walkinshaw Racing, and powered the Le Mans winning XJR-9 of 1988. It later appeared in the XJR12 and the Lister Storm, a car related to the Jaguar XJS, and was even used to power a replica Spitfire aircraft. In turbocharged form, it produced over 1,000 hp and was used for powerboat racing.