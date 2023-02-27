The Sleek Jaguar Sedan That Was The Epitome Of '80s Luxury

The 1980s were a time of significant change for automakers across the spectrum. Japanese brands like Toyota and Honda started to take off and gain serious momentum in the American marketplace. Cars like the Accord started replacing land yachts from General Motors, Ford, or Chrysler. American brands began taking things more seriously after the Malaise Era. They started offering smaller, more efficient car engines instead of the big block boat anchors that powered many Stateside cars over the previous several decades.

Until the 1980s, luxury was defined as suspension, ride quality, and interior comfort improvements, above all else. In the 1980s, high-wattage stereo systems from brands like Alpine and Blaupunkt became the go-to option for ultra-luxurious cars, and built-in car phones became a symbol for the wealthy.

In the age of new technology, Jaguar took a different path. At the beginning of the new decade, Jaguar tweaked its already proven XJ sedan and released the Series III. Instead of a rolling computer or avant-garde-styled road missile, the new XJ was a more traditional luxury car.