The Forgotten Jaguar Concept Car That Still Looks Ahead Of Its Time

Which company builds the best, fastest, and sexiest luxury cars? That's not a question; it's a gauntlet thrown on the floor. Absolute statements in response to questions like that are guaranteed to throw polite conversation among auto enthusiasts into chaos. Fastest where? Whose standards determine "sexiest?" The question gets lost amidst shouted hypotheticals. On a few points, however, fans of luxury motoring find harmony. An old Mercedes-Benz can sell for a staggering amount of money, for example.

BMW's low end is often a buyer's best chance for a new luxury car at a survivable price. Jaguar? Love it or hate it, the company makes amazing concepts. No one, but no one, has designed cooler cars without manufacturing them than Jaguar. As far back as 1966 and the XJ13 racer, Jaguar's design team has dreamed big and defied convention (and occasionally common sense) in its quest to deliver big power and new ideas for its customers.

Vintage gearheads can recite lists of classic Jags that never were: the XJ Spider Pininfarina, which Classic Driver credits with inspiring the Aston Martin DB7; the XK180, which Top Gear still hasn't forgiven Jag for not putting into production; the V12 XJ220 — enough said. Few, however, would mention the Jaguar Consul, and that's a shame. One of Jag's newest concepts, it displayed fresh ideas that other luxury marques are still treating as a decade away.