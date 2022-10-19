The 5 Most Expensive Mercedes Ever Sold At Auction

Ever since Otto Benz filed his patent for the first practical automobile in 1886, his name has been ubiquitous for quality, craft ... and price. The Mercedes-Benz reputation for luxury and longevity has led to some astonishing models, and it inspired people to spend equally impressive amounts of money to own them. Beyond other legendary marques, however, the engineering and design of Mercedes-Benz seems to motivate its wealthy collectors to new heights of avarice.

Whether it's Mercedes mystique, the desire to own a piece of history, or the sheer desire to show off with the prettiest, most expensive vehicles money can buy, well-heeled gearheads have laid down historically high chunks of change to own masterpieces from the House of Benz. From legendary Formula 1 racing cars to zippy roadsters and mighty Autobahn-devouring touring cars, here are five Mercedes cars auctioned off for some of the highest prices in automotive history.