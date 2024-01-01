Land Rover Defender Vs Discovery: The Biggest Differences

When Land Rover launched the latest Defender, codenamed L663, it completely changed the model's basic formula, which had stayed the same since the 1983 Defender. That one kept the formula of the 1948 original. The new model went from a truck-like body-on-frame construction with solid axles to a unibody design with independent suspension.

It is built on the same D7 platform as many other Jaguar-Land Rover vehicles, including the Land Rover Discovery. This means the latest generations of the Defender and Discovery share the same underpinnings, engines, and technologies, and, for the first time in the two nameplates' history, these two vehicles, from the same manufacturer, might end up being cross-shopped.

Don't think they are the same vehicle with a different skin because there are still many differences between the Defender and Discovery. The designs are nothing alike, with the Defender adopting and reinterpreting many classic design cues from previous generations. At the same time, the Discovery treads new ground for Land Rover design with its bold asymmetrical approach.

You can get the Defender in three different body styles, which broadens its appeal significantly, while you can only get the Discovery as a big three-row family SUV. The Land Rover Discovery Sport doesn't count in this company because it's built on a different front-wheel drive-based platform.

There's also the question of off-road ability. The Defender has been traditionally good on rough terrain, but in losing its separate chassis, it has also lost some of the ruggedness and sheer off-road ability it was known for. The Discovery is also a competent off-roader but not as good as the new Defender.