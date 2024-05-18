Here's Why US Automakers Don't Sell Sedans Anymore

Before you learn the reasons each specific company axed its sedans, why people actually buy cars needs to be explored. Necessity is the primary reason the vast majority of the public buys a car. You need one in the United States to get to work, to get groceries, or really do anything. You can manage without a car in some large cities, but if you live anywhere outside of a bus or subway route, you typically have to plunk down the cash for a car.

As hard it may be to do, put yourself into the mindset of someone who does not care about cars other than for practicality. You need something that fulfills your needs, so you go to a Chevy dealership nearby in this hypothetical scenario. Looking at Chevy's lineup, you take a look at the Malibu, as it's fairly inexpensive for what it is — and then you look at the Equinox, because the dealership likely has dozens on the lot.

The 2024 Chevy Malibu is priced at $25,100, and it has an advertised cargo capacity of 15.7 cubic feet. The 2024 Chevy Equinox is more expensive at a base MSRP of $26,600. It's a bit higher than the Malibu, yet it offers more cargo room at a maximum of 63.9 cubic feet. Will you use all that storage space? Maybe not, but the Equinox is "more car" for the money. To someone who doesn't care about driving fun or keeping a dying segment alive, the Equinox is almost a no-brainer. The same logic follows when buying a big truck, it's perceived as more vehicle for the money.