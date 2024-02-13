Chrysler Halcyon Concept Looks Into The Far Future With Unlimited Range And A Stargazing Driving Mode

This morning, Stellantis unveiled its newest electric concept car, the Halcyon, for its Chrysler brand. It's worth noting that with the departure of the Chrysler 300, Chrysler has exactly one car in its stable, the Pacifica. While some concepts are a little more ready for primetime, the Halcyon is a look toward what the future of Chrysler and Stellantis as a whole might look like. It boasts features that, while grounded in reality, are still quite a ways away from showing up in your driveway.

Looking from the outside, Chrysler seems to have borrowed at least a little bit of the vibe of its Chrysler ME Four-Twelve concept from 2004. The concept is a four-door design, but calling it a mere "sedan" doesn't exactly do its butterfly-hinged doors justice. It features huge 22-inch wheels fitted with specially made Pirelli tires for lower rolling resistance. The inside sports a wall-to-wall screen for the dashboard and the big center tablet that's customary on seemingly every EV. It also includes a yoke-style steering wheel for that extra futuristic EV flair.

The rear seats can also retract into the trunk using Chrysler's "Stow 'n Go" feature that first saw use in its minivans. The Halcyon's interior also reportedly uses upwards of 95% recycled materials. The Chrysler logo itself is made out of crushed CDs.