Your Next EV Battery Might Come From Canada, Solving A Major Concern With Electric Cars

As of now, a large portion of the materials needed to produce electric vehicle batteries need to be refined in China. This can complicate EV production in North America, as automakers don't have the tools and infrastructure needed to produce electric vehicles in-house, and international shipping tends to drive the price tag up.

However, that may change at least partially for North America. According to a report from Bloomberg, Canada Nickel Company Inc. out of Toronto is working to build a $1 billion nickel plant. Reportedly, once it's done in 2027, it will be the largest nickel plant on the continent.

Additionally, the company will attempt to build a stainless steel plant. A press release from Canada Nickel Company reads: "Over three phases, the nickel processing plant is expected to reach a capacity of more than 80,000 tonnes of nickel annually, which is expected to make it the largest nickel processing facility in North America."