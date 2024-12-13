2024 Ford Ranger XLT Review: Middle Of The Pack Is The Pick Of Them All

Ford sells a lot of trucks. The F-150 has been one of the best selling vehicles in human history for a number of decades now, and there is absolutely no shortage of Blue Oval fans all over the planet. The F-150 and its big brother, the Super Duty. are the absolute bread and butter of Ford trucks. When it comes to pickups of a smaller stature, meanwhile, there's the Maverick, a little ute that proved to be one of my favorite vehicles I drove all year. Between the two extremes sits the Ford Ranger, a pickup which has struggled to grab its share of the spotlight in its current iteration.

After a week spent evaluating the 2024 Ford Ranger, I pretty quickly fell in love with it. I'll say right off the bat that it's not a truck you should sleep on, if you're in the market for a utility vehicle.

After a long hiatus, the newest generation of Ranger came back to life for the 2019 model year. Since then, it hasn't changed a lot apart from some quality of life and powertrain updates. The Ranger I was saddled with wasn't a Raptor model, or a base model XL like Ford expects a tradesman to be driving. Instead, the 2024 Ranger XLT sits right in the middle of the lineup: a work truck in that it has cloth seats and not the fanciest interior, but it's also a commuter and potential family car in that it's a four door, a body style Ford refers to as "SuperCrew."

