2024 Ford Ranger Raptor Review: For Price And Off-Road Punch There's No Competition

The word "Raptor," when associated with Ford products, immediately evokes mental images of big, off-road-ready all-terrain tires, beadlock wheels, and a whole lot of power. For most, it also evokes mental images of the iconic Ford F-150. However, over the past few years, Ford has expanded the Raptor name and attributes to other models. The Bronco Raptor, for example, is a big and beastly off-road SUV that is ready to handle virtually any terrain you throw at it, rightly joining the F-150 Raptor as flagships of the Ford off-road world.

However, the new-to-America Ranger Raptor is just as ready for rough-and-tumble adventures, despite its smaller footprint and substantially smaller price tag. When the 2024 Ranger Raptor arrived, I dove in with extremely high expectations. Sure, it's the smaller and more accessible Raptor. It is, however, still a Raptor.

Having spent time with a Bronco Raptor last year, the bar was already set relatively high. I'm happy to report that I am not only left with those expectations met and exceeded, but I'm now of the opinion that the Ford Ranger Raptor is probably the best product to bear the Raptor name that has ever come from the Blue Oval.