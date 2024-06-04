5 Great All-Terrain Tires That'll Get You Off-Roading In No Time

Depending on where you plan to drive, whether to work on the highway or to play in the backcountry if the area gets a lot of snow, a noticeable feature to consider for your tires is the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake rating. This rating ensures that the tire has been acceleration tested in medium-packed snow, which means you have a better chance of not getting stuck in a snowstorm. However, this rating does not cover braking or cornering. The Toyo Open Country A/T III has the perks of an all-terrain tire with the safety feature of the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake rating.

Gear Junkie, a professional reviewer of all things camping and motor, claims this tire has one of the best all-terrain tires on the market. Open Country III's traction, steering precision, and towing abilities make it on the pro list. In its real-world testing, the review stated that the grip was excellent, which caused there to be no slips or sideways. Additionally, they do well in wet conditions and have long-lasting tread life.

According to Gear Junkie, deep mud and snow can get packed into the lugs and the noise level on street roads is a bit high. However, from personal experience, these tires on a Tacoma did great towing a camper down a hill out of over six inches of Colorado Snow and are much quieter than KO2 tires. When first put on, the noise was hardly different from the Tacoma's stock tires.