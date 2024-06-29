Why The Baja 1000 Is Considered One Of The Riskiest Races Of All Time

Car races are never exactly safe, what with thousands of pounds of metal hurtling around sharp corners a dozen feet from fans. But consistent standards are established with the roads, vehicles, and setting that generally help ensure a default expectation of measured risk. What distinguishes the Baja 1000 in Mexico is that those standards feel more like suggestions for both the drivers and those running the race. It's probably why half the teams that enter usually don't end up finishing, and why it's one of the more exciting races out there.

The risk begins with the terrain. The Baja 1000 is an off-road race held on the Baja California Peninsula in the small town of Ensenada, and it generally traverses around 1,000 miles day and night through the desolate and dusty Baja desert. These aren't exactly flat desert plains populated by the occasional cactus, but steep climbs and sharp rocky drops on a bumpy road around the peninsula. The route has numerous obstacles, including boulders, dunes, river crossings, cacti forests, and the occasional herd of cattle.

It's all managed in an environment saturated with brutal heat, as well as an omnipresent silt-like sand, which is rough to drive through for both the driver and the vehicle.