5 Of The Most Desirable Dune Buggy Kit Cars For Summer Driving

In the mid-1960s, California beach and surf culture was catching on in a big way. From bands and music like "The Beach Boys," to fashion trends like the bikini, folks everywhere strived to emulate that care-free life under perpetual sunshine. That applied to cars, too: All of a sudden, a repurposed Volkswagen Beetle with a brightly colored minimalist fiberglass body became the most fun that you could have on four wheels. The world had discovered the dune buggy.

Almost all dune buggies were sold in kit form, and were relatively inexpensive to build. The starting point usually involved purchasing a Beetle which had been involved in a wreck, followed up by a visit to a local body shop to remove the old body and refit the new shell. Buyers with suitable tools and mechanical aptitude could opt to tackle the conversion process themselves — and many did.

This cheap and cheerful conversion caught on like wildfire, and by 1969, there were at least 70 companies of varying magnitude offering dune buggy kits. It's estimated that more than 250,000 kits were sold worldwide. With so many to choose from, we've compiled a list of five machines that stood out amongst a sea of metal flake gelcoats and chrome wheels.