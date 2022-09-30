The Kellison J6 Is The American Muscle Car You Probably Didn't Know Existed

The Kellison J6 is a road panther that you might not see coming because you probably won't be able to tell what it is in the first place. Most supercar automakers start out small, and not all of them end up becoming renowned for making the fastest cars in the world. The Kellison Manufacturing Company started out similarly in a small town garage with big dreams of automotive stardom. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force, Jim Kellison started his own body and fender shop before eventually working for other auto shops just to make ends meet, according to the official website.

However, that didn't stop Kellison from crafting new car designs with fiberglass during his spare time, leading to the creation of the J Series. His time at the Air Force inspired him to base his car designs on the sleek contours of jet planes. The result was a kit car series that put Kellison on the map. These J Series cars soon graced magazine covers and were featured in television shows, earning Kellison national recognition in the process. Now, the Kellison J6 stood out as the most refined car in the series. Not only was it the final iteration, but it also came with various improvements over previous generations as well. It's easily one of the most captivating cars that many probably never heard about, but if you think it looks familiar, there's a good reason for that.