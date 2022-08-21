This Lovable Electric Dune Buggy Needs Early Owners To Be Willing Guinea Pigs

Electric vehicles have done plenty to cast off their "earnestly green and dull" reputation, with super-fast acceleration, enough to embarrass all but the speediest gas-powered hypercar. Now it's time to throw some whimsy into the equation. That's what the reinvented Meyers Manx 2.0 EV dune buggy aims to do. It was previewed this month and made its big debut at The Quail as part of Monterey Car Week 2022, where we caught up with the team behind the unusual new EV.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

At first glance, you'd be forgiven for not recognizing how much of a leap the Manx 2.0 is from its iconic predecessors. Developed by Bruce Meyers in the sixties, the original Manx saw humble Volkswagen Beetles converted into fun-first buggies with a series of car kits. Meyers Manx then relaunched in 2000, offering fully-built buggies, and the company was later acquired in late 2020 — a few months before Bruce Meyers' death.

While you can still buy classic Manx parts, the company's attention has now for the most part turned to the Manx 2.0 EV. Offered fully-built, the diminutive electric buggy was designed by Freeman Thomas — responsible for Volkswagen's New Beetle and the Audi TT — and blends retro and modern details with a custom rugged platform.