The Top 5 Coolest Features Of The DeLorean EV

DeLorean claims the Alpha 5 could have dual electric motors and a 100 kWh battery pack, but it didn't mention the horsepower or torque figures. Instead, the automaker revealed a 0 to 60 mph acceleration time of under three seconds (or 0 to 88 mph in 4.35 seconds if you like to feel nostalgic), a 155 mph top speed, and an estimated 300 miles of driving range. What's more impressive is Williams Advanced Engineering is behind the Alpha 5's battery-electric powertrain, infusing it with some good ol' Formula One racing pedigree.

The Alpha 5 concept's minimalist interior, meanwhile, is befitting of a modern electric car with its floating center console, digital instrument cluster, and flat-bottomed steering wheel. DeLorean didn't mention the materials, features, or safety equipment, but it's not foolish to expect modern niceties like smartphone connectivity and advanced driving aids. We don't mind having a cacophony of wires, switches, or possibly a flux capacitor in our DeLorean, but only if we live in the past (which we don't).

No, you can't have a new DeLorean with a Mr.Fusion generator like Doc Emmet Brown's time machine, but it seems the new company is making efforts to expand its portfolio with a mix of electric, gasoline, and hydrogen vehicles. According to Autocar, the new DeLorean automaker is also unveiling a halo performance coupe with a gasoline V8 engine next to the Alpha 5 EV. Meanwhile, it also has an all-electric sedan and a hydrogen SUV in the pipelines.

The first 88 limited edition Alpha5 EVs are track-only versions that would "serve as an avatar for an associated NFT" (via Road & Track), and the next batch of production vehicles would be road-legal versions you can drive on the road. Production for the Alpha 5 begins in Italy in 2024, and the base prices could fetch $200,000.