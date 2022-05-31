How The Iconic Back To The Future Car Came Back Better Than Ever

The all-electric DeLorean first teased in early 2022 has been fully revealed, promising enthusiasts and future owners powerful all-electric performance. The new DeLorean, which will be called the Alpha 5 in its launch edition, can do 0 to 60 mph in an impressive 2.99 seconds and hit top speeds of 155 miles per hour, according to the DeLorean Motor Company. When fully charged, the company promises a range of 300 or more miles, ticking all the boxes for what is expected today from a modern high-performance EV.

The design of the Alpha 5 keeps the gull-wing doors that made the classic 1980s DeLorean iconic, but the boxy frame of the original model has been modernized with a smoother aesthetic for the EV revival. With a four-seat configuration, a modern front, and an aggressive sportscar-styled rear, the DeLorean is truly a new car from top to bottom.

While the interior of the new DeLorean shows off a minimalistic, clean, and technological concept — which we anticipate will include some autonomous driving features — the Alpha 5 was designed "for people that love to drive," Joost de Vries, CEO of DeLorean, says on the company's website. In its press release, the DeLorean Motor Company said the new electric vehicle will be revealed at the Pebble Beach Concours d' Elegance this August (via PRNewswire). Though the Alpha 5's price tag hasn't been revealed yet, drivers interested in getting their hands on the modern EV version of the iconic "Back to the Future" car can sign up for the company's newsletter on the DeLorean reservation page in order to get details later this summer on how to buy one of the units.