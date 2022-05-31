How The Iconic Back To The Future Car Came Back Better Than Ever
The all-electric DeLorean first teased in early 2022 has been fully revealed, promising enthusiasts and future owners powerful all-electric performance. The new DeLorean, which will be called the Alpha 5 in its launch edition, can do 0 to 60 mph in an impressive 2.99 seconds and hit top speeds of 155 miles per hour, according to the DeLorean Motor Company. When fully charged, the company promises a range of 300 or more miles, ticking all the boxes for what is expected today from a modern high-performance EV.
The design of the Alpha 5 keeps the gull-wing doors that made the classic 1980s DeLorean iconic, but the boxy frame of the original model has been modernized with a smoother aesthetic for the EV revival. With a four-seat configuration, a modern front, and an aggressive sportscar-styled rear, the DeLorean is truly a new car from top to bottom.
While the interior of the new DeLorean shows off a minimalistic, clean, and technological concept — which we anticipate will include some autonomous driving features — the Alpha 5 was designed "for people that love to drive," Joost de Vries, CEO of DeLorean, says on the company's website. In its press release, the DeLorean Motor Company said the new electric vehicle will be revealed at the Pebble Beach Concours d' Elegance this August (via PRNewswire). Though the Alpha 5's price tag hasn't been revealed yet, drivers interested in getting their hands on the modern EV version of the iconic "Back to the Future" car can sign up for the company's newsletter on the DeLorean reservation page in order to get details later this summer on how to buy one of the units.
The new DeLorean EV detailed
In an interview with Autocar, CEO Joost de Vries claimed the upcoming DeLorean Alpha 5 will have the performance of the Mercedes-AMG GT, "and maybe the higher-end Porsche Taycan." The CEO also noted that the company isn't interested in trying to make the Alpha 5 an alternative to the Tesla Model S Plaid. Partners in the U.K. are building the powertrain, while the design of the car was handed over to the Italian company Italdesign. The company was founded by Giorgetto Giugiaro and is the company behind the original 1980s-era DeLorean (via AHF).
Joost de Vries told Autocars that the Alpha 5 will be produced in an initial run of just 88 cars, which is a direct reference to the speed the DeLorean had to hit in "Back to the Future" in order to time travel. Those initial 88 cars will not be street legal, meaning owners will have to be content only using them on the track. According to Autocars, the new DeLorean EV will later evolve for use on the streets, though it'll still be produced in low numbers. DeLorean Motor Company has plans for new models after the Alpha 5. "We need an SUV for volume," de Vries told Auto Cars. The SUV would be revealed after the debut of the Alpha 5, and though we don't know much about it yet, it was said that the model will be powered by hydrogen.
The DeLorean has a dramatic history
The DeLorean Motor Company was founded by John DeLorean, the man who helped bring a number of iconic cars to the market, not the least of which were the Pontiac Firebird and Pontiac GTO models. The engineer eventually left General Motors to build his dream car, the DeLorean, which became a part of pop culture thanks to its central role in the "Back to the Future" movies, but that wasn't enough to save the company. The original DeLorean Motor Company crashed and burn into bankruptcy in 1982 after a number of business struggles (via New York Times), doing so around the same time John DeLorean was arrested in a $24 million cocaine deal raid, as explained by Grunge.
The modern DeLorean Motor Company founded in 1995 is based in Texas and spent most of its time focusing only on vintage restoration and maintenance of DeLorean classics (via BBC). In December 2021, Joost de Vries took on the role of CEO for the DeLorean Motor Company. He had been the VP for global sales at Karma Automotive before taking his new seat at DeLorean, and his LinkedIn profile shows that he worked as VP of Worldwide Service at Tesla.
In February 2022, the company surprised the world with a short teaser ad during the Super Bowl that revealed its electric future, leaving fans wondering what's next for the iconic vehicle. Though we'll have to wait for the full Alpha 5 debut scheduled for August to get all of the details, the company's expansive gallery showcasing the upcoming vehicle doesn't leave much to the imagination.