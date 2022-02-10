Triumph Begins Real-World Testing Of Its First-Ever TE-1 Electric Sportbike

It's no secret Legendary British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph is working on its first-ever all-electric sports bike, the TE-1. Triumph formed a partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering back in 2019 to fast-track the process, and the result is a TE-1 prototype unveiled last spring.

Now, Triumph has a working prototype of the TE-1, and it looks just as salivating as the renders it unveiled the previous year. In addition, the prototype is entering stage four of testing, the last hurdle to overcome before commercial production begins, presumably near the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Triumph claims stage four consists of complete live testing and track testing to refine the bike's power/torque output, software functionality, range/battery consumption, handling, braking, and energy regeneration, among other things. "It has been truly exciting to see the progress made during phase 3 of Project Triumph TE 1 with the final prototype motorcycle now going into real-life testing," said Nick Bloor, Triumph CEO.