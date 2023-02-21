This New Meyers Manx Kit Is A Modern Twist On The Iconic Dune Buggy

The Meyers Max was an iconic dune buggy from the 1960s. It was simple, fun to drive, and represented the freedom of jumping dunes with your friends. The original Manx was conceived by Bruce Meyers and consisted of little more than a fiberglass tub fitted to a modified Volkswagen Beetle chassis. With the underpinnings of a Beetle, you got the classic reliability of a VW air-cooled motor, and the parts availability of one of the most mass produced cars to ever exist.

Nearly 60 years later, there are still a few original Manx buggies puttering around. But if you wanted to restore your old one or start a build from scratch, there were few options if you wanted to buy parts and kits from the original manufacturer. However, Meyers Manx wants to change that with its new kit: the Manx Remastered. The kit uses 21st century technology to rebuild the fiberglass tub that made the original so memorable.