Trophy Truck Vs. Prerunner: What's The Difference?

If you're into motorsports or have spent any time in the off-road scene, you've probably heard the terms "prerunner" and "trophy truck" tossed around quite a bit, and likely spotted them at the occasional race. If you've ever seen a prerunner and a trophy truck side by side, you may wonder what exactly the difference is between the two. Both types of trucks are used for off-road driving, usually in competitions, though they're popular among casual enthusiasts too. Both vehicles feature the mods every driver wants to take a truck off-road: tough fenders and bumpers, extreme lifts, beefy suspensions, etc.

However, there are differences between trophy trucks and prerunners. The most glaring difference between the two vehicles is their application. Trophy trucks are designed specifically for high-performance and off-road racing. Prerunners are more like practice cars that racers use to get a feel for the track before the actual race. The two also differ in performance level and parts. Let's take a deeper look and explore what makes these two trucks similar yet different.