Maverick Vs. Ranger Vs. F-150: Which Is The Most Fuel Efficient Ford Truck?

The Maverick is a compact pickup that's at the base of Ford's truck lineup. It's only available in one configuration when it comes to the cab and the bed: crew cab (four doors) and standard bed. Trucks are normally available with all sorts of different cab configurations, bed lengths, and even the choice between single- and dual-rear wheels, but the Maverick stakes its reputation on being simple, useful transportation. The Maverick's standard powertrain is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque.

There's another available powertrain, however, and it's the Maverick's not-so-secret weapon. The Maverick is available with a hybrid system that uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor to produce 191 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque. Finding it strange that an optional engine would have less power? Well, it would seem strange if the fuel economy weren't so impressive.

The standard 2.0-liter engine tops out with an EPA fuel economy rating of 26 mpg combined on front-wheel drive models, with lower estimates for all-wheel drive and off-road focused models like the Maverick Tremor. The hybrid-powered Maverick checks in at 37 mpg combined –a serious jump over even the most efficient version of the standard engine. The hybrid powertrain is a $1,500 option for Maverick buyers and unfortunately, it isn't available with all-wheel drive, but if you don't need the ability to power all four wheels, you'll save big at the pump.