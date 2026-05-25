Ford's Maverick Lobo Makes A Little Truck Big Fun, But It Loses Something Along The Way

This specific Maverick Lobo (actually a 2025 example, though the Lobo is unchanged for 2026 and all prices listed reflect the 2026 model) was a very welcome arrival on my driveway. My dad had a stroke and was hospitalized, and so the Ford faced an unexpectedly hectic week of carrying people and things to and from the hospital. I'm very pleased to say that not only is my dad recovering very well, the Lobo did not let me down.

Aside from its seemingly divine entrance into a very chaotic part of my life, what sets the Lobo apart from the rest of its Maverick brethren? What doesn't change is the engine, the same as the standard gas-powered Maverick, with a 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder providing 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. Where it gets sporty is the addition of a dual-clutch transmission and drive unit that allows for torque-vectoring, meaning that it can shift power to either rear wheel to allow for more control when cornering.

It has bigger brakes that come from the European Focus ST, according to Ford, and it rides much lower than the standard Maverick. Of course, it also looks meaner, with this Lobo sporting a blacked-out grille and 19-inch wheels. Overall, the Lobo is not more powerful, but sportier and made to look the part. As for fuel economy, it's middling at a combined 24 miles per gallon, much less than the low-40s you can get with the hybrid model.