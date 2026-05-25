Ford's Maverick Lobo Makes A Little Truck Big Fun, But It Loses Something Along The Way
I really like the Ford Maverick. In everyday conversation when people ask me what's my favorite car that I've driven over the years, the Maverick is usually towards the top of the list (admittedly, it's very hard to compete with performance monsters like the BMW M5). But for a car that's priced for normal people like me, the Ford is very, very hard to ignore. I drove the hybrid model and found it quite efficient and practical, while the gas-only model trades off some efficiency for a little more power. I very much enjoyed driving both of them.
Now, another Maverick has joined the lineup, the Maverick Lobo, hoping to add some further zest. The Lobo gets its name from Ford's truck offerings in Mexico. Like the VW Beetle (also called the "Vocho"), Mexico loves the F-150 and every truck wearing a Blue Oval, to the point where it has gained the loving "Lobo" sobriquet, which is Spanish for "Wolf." The Maverick Lobo pays tribute to this automotive cultural touchstone by giving the normally very humble Maverick some sport truck flair.
The Lobo's bark
This specific Maverick Lobo (actually a 2025 example, though the Lobo is unchanged for 2026 and all prices listed reflect the 2026 model) was a very welcome arrival on my driveway. My dad had a stroke and was hospitalized, and so the Ford faced an unexpectedly hectic week of carrying people and things to and from the hospital. I'm very pleased to say that not only is my dad recovering very well, the Lobo did not let me down.
Aside from its seemingly divine entrance into a very chaotic part of my life, what sets the Lobo apart from the rest of its Maverick brethren? What doesn't change is the engine, the same as the standard gas-powered Maverick, with a 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder providing 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. Where it gets sporty is the addition of a dual-clutch transmission and drive unit that allows for torque-vectoring, meaning that it can shift power to either rear wheel to allow for more control when cornering.
It has bigger brakes that come from the European Focus ST, according to Ford, and it rides much lower than the standard Maverick. Of course, it also looks meaner, with this Lobo sporting a blacked-out grille and 19-inch wheels. Overall, the Lobo is not more powerful, but sportier and made to look the part. As for fuel economy, it's middling at a combined 24 miles per gallon, much less than the low-40s you can get with the hybrid model.
A sportier Maverick
So how does all of this translate to actually driving? Well, the Maverick Lobo absolutely rips: it's not all that faster than a regular Maverick, per se, but the better dual-clutch transmission helps smooth power delivery out. It also feels less like you're driving a tractor and more like a lithe sport sedan. The lower stance and more predictable power means that you aren't plowing into corners and the truck is able to stick to the contours of the road much more proficiently than more pedestrian trucks or crossover SUVs (the Maverick shares some underpinnings with the Ford Escape).
Throwing it into "Sport" mode while I was driving to and from the hospital or running family errands was a great delight and — once the initial scary parts were over with my dad's recovery — a mean little sport truck was a good distraction. In an empty parking lot, I tried out the trim-specific "Lobo" mode which negates some of the driver aids like traction control allows the torque-vectoring to kick in. In a safe and controlled environment, Lobo mode is a riot.
It's a tradeoff
On the inside, the Lobo enjoys some specific aesthetic motifs like sportier, brightly colored stitching and "LOBO" embossed into the headrests. Otherwise, it's much like the Maverick XLT trim, except the Lobo enjoys Ford's leather-like synthetic ActiveX fabric. The interior is honestly not too much to write home about apart from the Lobo-specific touches. It's functional and you can fit five adults in the cabin without much fuss.
As an actual truck, it has the same 54.4-inch bed as all the other Mavericks. While you may be winning races against those other trums, you'll be losing in the hauling department. The maximum payload for the Lobo measures in at 1,045 (compared to a maximum of 1,500 pounds for the standard Maverick) and you can only tow up to 2,000 pounds. In contrast, the other, non-sporty Mavericks are available with a 4,000 pound tow package. My hypothesis is that the tuned suspension and various handling tweaks give you more leeway on the track, but aren't rated for much extra weight. If you are looking for pure functionality, the Lobo is a tradeoff. You get sportiness, you lose payload and towing.
Pricing the wolf
The base model 2026 Maverick, of which the hybrid engine varianr is the least expensive, sits at $28,145, making it currently the least expensive new Ford on sale in the U.S. The Lobo bumps the price up pretty significantly, at a starting price of $35,930. This specific Lobo was equipped with "Equipment Group 702A," which — apart from sounding like the name of a Danish New Wave band from 1986 — gives you quite a lot. It includes a spray-in bedliner, an 8-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system, a 400 watt inverter in the bed, a power moonroof, and a power sliding rear window, plus an additional two USB charging ports. The whole package is $5,495.
The only other option was the 19-inch aluminum wheels which were a cool $100. Add in the destination charge of $1,845 and the acquisition fee of $695, and you arrive at the final cost of $43,695. Just for comparison, a 4x4 2026 Ford Ranger starts at $37,050 and a crew cab 2026 Ford F-150 starts at $43,935. The Maverick Lobo is not exactly a budget option.
Ford Maverick Lobo verdict
That's a lot of cash for a tiny truck, and in excess of $15,000 over a base model Maverick that can haul much more and get better fuel economy. If you want a vehicle that is strictly a truck, then the Lobo might not be for you. But when it comes to mini sport trucks, the Lobo sits in a segment by itself. Almost halfway through 2026, the Lobo is the only street-racing focused mini-truck on the market. In fact, you'd have to go back to the days of the Chevy S10 Xtreme from the late 1990s to find anything close.
Would more payload be nice on the Lobo? Would more power be more fun? Would a lower price be easier to stomach? The answer to all of those questions is yes. The Maverick Lobo is not a perfect truck, and falls short in some key ways in the pickup department. But all of those deficiencies start to fade a bit into the periphery when you're screaming down a backroad and burning rubber in a goofy little sport truck.