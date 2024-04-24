Lincoln Corsair Vs Ford Escape PHEV: The Smartest Buy Isn't Always The Most Obvious

While General Motors has been able to keep Cadillac (mostly) separated from its other automotive brands, Ford and its luxury-infused subsidiary Lincoln have been inexorably linked for over a century at this point. While it could be easy to say that Lincolns are just "better" Fords and call it a day, it's a little more nuanced than that. Though a vehicle like the Lincoln Corsair is very nearly mechanically identical to a Ford Escape, the Lincoln treatment more often than not includes a suite of technology that isn't offered on the Ford.

So when I learned that I was going to drive a Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid and a Lincoln Corsair plug-in hybrid back to back, I concocted a series of road tests to let each respective car stretch their circular legs. Is the Lincoln just a fancy and expensive Ford, or does it offer something unique over its more pedestrian cousin to elevate it? Conversely, is the Ford less than its suit-wearing and cologned counterpart?