2023 Lincoln Corsair Lets Drivers Go Hands-Free On The Highway

On Thursday, Ford revealed that it was updating its BlueCruise and ActiveGlide to include missing features. It previously confirmed that the Ford BlueCruise 1.2 will debut in the 2023 Mustang Mach-E, and today it has been announced that for the first time, the ActiveGlide will be used in a Lincoln Corsair. It could also be the first Lincoln to use ActiveGlide 1.2 — its next-gen driver assistant technology.

The Lincoln ActiveGlide 1.2 will allow drivers to automatically change the lanes by tapping the indicator. This is a new feature that is not available in the current ActiveGlide system. It will also include "Predictive Speed Change Assist and "In-Lane Repositioning" to improve the driving experience. Another cool improvement to the hands-free driver assistant is the Intersection Assist 2.0 which Lincoln says will help "clients avoid potential collisions with pedestrians while turning." In combination with the "Blind Spot Assist", driving a Lincoln Corsair will now be safer than ever (via Lincoln).

But that's not all; the 2023 Corsair will be designed with an interior Alexa device and a bigger 13.2-inch center display with SYNC 4 technology. And if you want to smoke and filter the air, it comes with an "Auto Air Refresh" feature to help you out.

The 2023 Lincoln Corsair will be delivered in early 2023, but you can order one now.