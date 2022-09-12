2023 Lincoln Corsair Lets Drivers Go Hands-Free On The Highway
The Lincoln Corsair first went on sale in 2019, and it quickly became Ford's best-selling car model under its Lincoln brand. As soon as it was released, we took it on a test drive and were impressed by its well-rounded performance. Lincoln also introduced a plug-in version of the Corsair known as the Grand Touring — one of its cool features is that you can engage the all-wheel drive on electric-only mode. But despite Ford's entry into the EV market after delivering the F-150 Lightning, and Mustang Mach-E, Lincoln is yet to produce a fully electric vehicle. However, the company is working on it, and it will likely use Rivian's all-electric platform.
In the meantime, Ford is capitalizing on the Lincoln Corsair's sales to introduce new technology as it targets younger customers who prefer luxury crossovers. It today announced what to expect from the 2023 Lincoln Corsair, and when to expect delivery.
The grille and headlights have been updated
The exterior of the 2023 Lincoln Corsair hasn't changed its exterior much compared to the 2022 model, except that the grille is bigger, and the headlights are more dynamic. Beyond that, Lincoln has introduced two new color options: Whisper Blue and Crystal Red. And the grille on the Corsair Grand Touring is complemented with blue accents to make it appear more modern and vibrant.
Starting with the 2023 Corsair model, Lincoln will discontinue the 2.3L engine in favor of the 2.0L turbocharged engine that can deliver 250 hp. It's no surprise that the 2.3L 295 hp engine won't be available in the upcoming Corsair model considering that it didn't make a huge difference — as we learned in our test drive. However, if you want a significant boost in performance, the Grand Touring hybrid version with a 2.5L engine that can produce 266 hp is a suitable option, and Lincoln has decided to keep it for the 2023 model.
Next-gen ActiveGlide 1.2 will debut with the 2023 Lincoln Corsair
On Thursday, Ford revealed that it was updating its BlueCruise and ActiveGlide to include missing features. It previously confirmed that the Ford BlueCruise 1.2 will debut in the 2023 Mustang Mach-E, and today it has been announced that for the first time, the ActiveGlide will be used in a Lincoln Corsair. It could also be the first Lincoln to use ActiveGlide 1.2 — its next-gen driver assistant technology.
The Lincoln ActiveGlide 1.2 will allow drivers to automatically change the lanes by tapping the indicator. This is a new feature that is not available in the current ActiveGlide system. It will also include "Predictive Speed Change Assist and "In-Lane Repositioning" to improve the driving experience. Another cool improvement to the hands-free driver assistant is the Intersection Assist 2.0 which Lincoln says will help "clients avoid potential collisions with pedestrians while turning." In combination with the "Blind Spot Assist", driving a Lincoln Corsair will now be safer than ever (via Lincoln).
But that's not all; the 2023 Corsair will be designed with an interior Alexa device and a bigger 13.2-inch center display with SYNC 4 technology. And if you want to smoke and filter the air, it comes with an "Auto Air Refresh" feature to help you out.
The 2023 Lincoln Corsair will be delivered in early 2023, but you can order one now.