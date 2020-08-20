Ford SYNC 4 with Next-Gen INRIX Technology: Here’s the Lowdown

Ford’s newest SYNC 4 infotainment system is touted to be the best ever from the American carmaker, but it’s been quite a wait. Recently, Ford has announced SYNC 4 is arriving in the Mustang Mach-E, Bronco two-door and four-door, and the new F-150. Working in tandem with INRIX, SYNC 4 is reputed to deliver connected car services to new heights.

“Customers want connected vehicle technologies to work more like smartphones with real-time, personalized services – and that is exactly what SYNC 4 offers, including INRIX’s parking and fuel price innovations,” said Gary Jablonski, manager, Ford Connected Vehicle Infotainment Systems.

That’s right. SYNC 4 will feature a real-time parking service where the system helps you find some open parking space. Powered by INRIX Parking, the system provides access to parking databases from over 150 countries.

“Since 2008, INRIX has played an important role bringing connected services to Ford SYNC drivers,” said Bryan Mistele, president and CEO of INRIX. “These services are no longer just a selling point but a requirement – real-time information like traffic, parking, and fuel play a critical role in the entire driving experience.

There’s more. SYNC 4 can help drivers find stations with the cheapest fuel available courtesy of INRIX Fuel. It gathers data from OPIS by IHS Markit to deliver real-time pricing information of more than 380,000 pump stations around the globe. “For example, many F-150 customers drive from job to job in new areas where we can help guide them to gas stations and parking spots closest to them, or perhaps a bit further if they are looking for cheaper options,” added Jablonski.

The system gathers updated data from various sources, including social media, DOTs, road and weather conditions, other connected vehicles, and IoT devices. The service gives drivers unprecedented access to real-time traffic, parking, charging, and fuel information. And since Ford’s SYNC 4 comes standard with conversational voice recognition and internet search, you can get all the info you want without taking your hands off the wheel.

You can experience Ford’s newest SYNC 4 infotainment system in the 2021 Ford F-150 (arriving this fall), Mustang Mach E (also coming this fall), and Ford Bronco (coming in late 2020).