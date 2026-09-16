Jeep's New Retro Wrangler Throws Back To The Warhorse That Started It All

Stellantis announced the release of the 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A, intended to celebrate the Willys CJ-2A, the first Jeep designed for civilian use. The Willys CJ-2A was the first CJ model, which stands for Civilian Jeep. In the words of Jeep brand CEO Branden Coté, "The original CJ-2A represents a defining chapter in Jeep brand history. It is the moment the Jeep vehicle found a new purpose in communities across America." Our first drive of the Jeep Wrangler showed that it retains its Jeep-ness.

The 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A is based on the Wrangler Rubicon trim, giving it Trail Rated capability. Added exterior features on the Wrangler JL-2A include 17-inch retro wheels with 33-inch BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain tires. The wheels are painted the color Joose, a callback to the wheels of the original CJ-2A, which were painted Sunset Red . Updated versions of the CJ-2A's colors are also available, with Gobi (tan) on the two-door Wrangler JL-2A and '41 (olive green) on the four-door Wrangler JL-2A. Other JL-2A colors are Joose, Bright White, Ghost, and Sting Gray. Other exterior touches include a three-piece hardtop and body-color fender flares, dark grey grille accents, and orange tow hooks front and rear.

Pricing for the 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A package adds $4,995 to the base Rubicon. However, because it bundles several premium features as standard, it represents just a $115 premium compared to a standard Rubicon equipped with equivalent standalone options.