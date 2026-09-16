Jeep's New Retro Wrangler Throws Back To The Warhorse That Started It All
Stellantis announced the release of the 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A, intended to celebrate the Willys CJ-2A, the first Jeep designed for civilian use. The Willys CJ-2A was the first CJ model, which stands for Civilian Jeep. In the words of Jeep brand CEO Branden Coté, "The original CJ-2A represents a defining chapter in Jeep brand history. It is the moment the Jeep vehicle found a new purpose in communities across America." Our first drive of the Jeep Wrangler showed that it retains its Jeep-ness.
The 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A is based on the Wrangler Rubicon trim, giving it Trail Rated capability. Added exterior features on the Wrangler JL-2A include 17-inch retro wheels with 33-inch BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain tires. The wheels are painted the color Joose, a callback to the wheels of the original CJ-2A, which were painted Sunset Red . Updated versions of the CJ-2A's colors are also available, with Gobi (tan) on the two-door Wrangler JL-2A and '41 (olive green) on the four-door Wrangler JL-2A. Other JL-2A colors are Joose, Bright White, Ghost, and Sting Gray. Other exterior touches include a three-piece hardtop and body-color fender flares, dark grey grille accents, and orange tow hooks front and rear.
Pricing for the 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A package adds $4,995 to the base Rubicon. However, because it bundles several premium features as standard, it represents just a $115 premium compared to a standard Rubicon equipped with equivalent standalone options.
What else should you know about Jeep's new retro Wrangler?
Inside the Wrangler JL-2A, there's Nappa Heritage Tan leather on the seats, contrasting Bison Brown door panels, lower dash, and center console, plus orange accent stitching to set it all off. A Willys-Overland medallion on the shifter and vent graphics pay tribute to the vehicle's Willys heritage, while a plaque on the rear swing gate simulates the CJ-2A's original dashboard data plate artwork. The 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A will be available in October of 2026 at your local Jeep dealer. If you're interested in buying a Jeep Wrangler, there are several things you should know; for example, before 2023, the base model didn't include AC.
The Jeep Wrangler JL-2A is based on the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, which has a standard 3.6-liter V6 that produces 285 horsepower. The standard transmission is a six-speed manual, with an optional eight-speed automatic. A Rock-Trac heavy-duty part-time 4WD system can power all four wheels. Performance testing of a V6 with manual transmission by Car and Driver generated a 0-60 mph time of 6.1 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 14.9 seconds at 90 mph. Cargo volume is 13 cu. ft. in the two-door, expanding to 32 cu. ft. in the four-door.
The 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A is a well-thought-out tribute to the original civilian version of the Jeep, which tried to go beyond its military heritage and become part of popular culture, back when few people used off-road vehicles for everyday driving. Slowly but surely, each generation of Jeep Wrangler crawled into people's lives and created a desire for this type of SUV that has become so prevalent today.