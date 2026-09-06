3 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Jeep Wrangler

There are certain vehicle models that endure and become iconic symbols of the American automotive experience. The Jeep Wrangler, which debuted in 1986, has roots dating back to the WWII-era Willys MB. Since the mid-80's, there have been several iterations of Jeep's flagship, and we ranked every generation of Wrangler from worst to best.

Most people are already aware that the Wrangler is a capable off-roader. And due to its unique look, which has been largely preserved over the years, even non-enthusiasts can easily identify one. However, there are some other aspects of this vehicle that new shoppers might not be privy to, such as a basic feature being entirely absent pre-2023 on base trims. You'll also need to get used to the on-road driving dynamics and aerodynamic challenges. Despite this, the removable top, and off-road performance make it an exceedingly fun vehicle to own.

In addition to review outlets and forum posts from other Wrangler owners, I'll be including my personal experience. When I purchased a new 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2-door (base model), there were a few things I didn't realize about it before experiencing them for myself. But I still consider the Wrangler a great option for certain buyers who prioritize its strengths.