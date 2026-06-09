Why A Gentle Breeze Can Wreck Your MPG: Headwind Physics Explained

There are good mechanical reasons why your vehicle's mpg is going down, but wind has a bigger effect than you may imagine. Much of this can be attributed to one fact – aerodynamic drag increases with the square of speed.

Bearing that in mind, we can get on with the calculation. Let's start by assuming you're doing 50 mph on a good highway. Now, let's add a 5-mph headwind to the picture and see what happens. We can add the two figures to get a total airspeed of 55 mph. However, since we've already established that aerodynamic drag increases by the square of speed, this 5 mph wind will punch above its weight. Finally, we need to add a baseline MPG figure. According to the US Department of Energy, the average mpg of US cars is about 25; we'll roll with that.

Firstly, we can see what effect an extra 5 mph has on aerodynamic drag. We do this by squaring both numbers. At 50 mph, we get 2,500; at 55 mph, this rises to 3,025. Dividing the two figures shows that the aerodynamic drag is now 1.21 times, or 21%, higher than before. However, because aerodynamic drag accounts for about 50% of total resistance, only half of that increase carries through to the overall figure, for a total increase of about 10.5%.

Essentially, this means you're using 10.5% more fuel in a 5-mph headwind. As an example, then, a 100-mile, wind-free journey that consumed four gallons at 25 mpg would use 4.42 gallons with a 5-mph breeze, dropping the fuel efficiency to 22.62 mpg (100/4.42).