How Aerodynamics Affect The Top Speed Of Your Car (And What Carmakers Do To Minimize Drag)

In nature, the most aerodynamic shape is that of a drop of water, which has a coefficient of drag (Cd) of 0.05. Unfortunately, this is not a practical shape for a vehicle. An object's Cd, or how much drag it has, is calculated by determining its frontal area and its speed squared. A vehicle's Cd is directly related to how aerodynamic its shape is, how much frontal area it has (larger vehicles usually have more frontal area), and its speed — such that doubling the car's speed will produce four times the drag. This is important to take note of because a car's aerodynamic drag can be responsible for up to half of its fuel consumption.

Today, nearly all modern vehicles are designed to provide aerodynamic efficiency, with the objective of either improved fuel economy for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles or longer range for electric vehicles (EVs). However, drag reduction strategies must coexist with the issue of downforce, which is essentially the force keeping the car firmly on the road at higher speeds. Some ways of providing downforce, such as spoilers, can increase drag. Other methods, like ground effects (which carmakers shape the underside of a vehicle to reduce pressure), can add downforce without drag. However, these are far from the only tools in the carmakers' toolbox when it comes to aerodynamics.