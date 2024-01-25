Do Rear Spoilers Really Make A Difference In Downforce?

In essence, the end goal of a car is simple: to get you from point A to point B. It is when you get specific about how this procedure is done that makes all the difference. The comfort, handling, acceleration, power output, and fuel economy are vital criteria that determine a car's driving experience.

Car makers have myriad tricks up their sleeves to make the driving experience more pleasant for their targeted audience. What's more, car enthusiasts have no shortage of aftermarket parts and modifications to enhance their rides. Rear spoilers (or rear wings) are one of the most distinctive modifications in the automotive world.

Besides the cool factor, rear spoilers can vastly enhance a car's handling. That is, of course, if installed properly. On the other hand, it is not rare to find a tricked-out Civic with tons of cosmetic upgrades and assume the wacky wing installed on the trunk door is there just to show off.

Depending on the vehicle and the shape of the spoiler, installing a rear spoiler can be anything from a cosmetic upgrade to a technical aerodynamic mod that increases downforce and reduces drag. To understand which spoilers are practical and which ones are for show, you must first know what rear spoilers are meant to do to a vehicle's aerodynamics.