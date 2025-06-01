Why Most Cars Have Slanting Windshields (But Trucks Don't)

Cars often come in all manner of body styles, from low-slung sports cars with road-hugging stances to high-riding SUVs and big, tall trucks and buses with box-like builds. Now, if you've paid close attention to their various shapes and designs, you've likely also noticed that most cars have slanted windshields, while trucks usually have vertical or only slightly inclined ones. Have you ever wondered why that is? Are trucks' vertical windshields due to safety regulations, visibility, ergonomics, aerodynamics, or other influences?

The answer involves a combination of safety, visibility, and aerodynamics — the way air flows around objects. In vehicles with vertical windshields, the shape makes it difficult to fight against a headwind at high speed, and this can create drag, slowing you down as you attempt to move forward. However, when the windshields are tilted, the frontal area becomes smaller, and cars are better able to cut their way through the air with minimal wind drag. The windscreen angle allows air to move up and over the vehicle more freely. Being able to slip through air more easily makes cars faster and also reduces the strain on their engines, resulting in an improvement in fuel economy.