What Is A Rear Diffuser For In A Car?

Aerodynamics plays an important role in a vehicle's handling, especially when a vehicle is at speed. The faster a car goes, the more air interacts with elements like the bodywork, front and rear wings, and undertray to generate downforce. Much like how aircraft produce lift to push them up, cars use aerodynamics to press them down, increasing grip at the cost of additional drag. This is what allows Formula One cars to pull upwards of five-plus G's in a turn, pushing the boundaries of what a human can sustain over the course of a race.

While it's fairly intuitive to understand the general how rear spoilers affect downforce, it's somewhat harder to grasp what occurs underneath the car. As a car moves, air passes over and under the body, generating various areas of low and high pressure that affect the car in different ways. A rear diffuser acts as the final physical object on the car that directly manipulates the airflow passing under it.

Diffusers create a low-pressure area behind the car, which accelerates the air passing through and lowers its density. This sucks the car to the ground like a vacuum, producing downforce and improving stability and fuel efficiency. Let's dive into the physics of how exactly these devices work and what their benefits are in different applications.

