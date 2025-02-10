7 Reasons Why Your Vehicle's MPG Is Going Down

Are you finding yourself stopping at the gas station more often than usual? Even if you've invested in one of the most fuel-efficient cars ever made, a sudden increase in fuel consumption can be frustrating and costly. The AAA currently lists the average price of a gallon of gas at about $3.12, and the typical driver puts about 15,000 miles on their car each year. If your fuel economy dips from 27 to 25 miles per gallon, you'll spend nearly $150 more on gas over the course of a year.

Advertisement

Having owned a Ford Focus SE for nearly a decade, I've encountered this issue firsthand. Over time, I noticed my MPG gradually declining, even though my driving habits remained unchanged. In my experience, poor gas mileage often stems from factors that many drivers overlook, and maintaining optimal fuel efficiency becomes more challenging. However, it's not just due to wear and tear.

While it's tempting to blame your car's age for declining fuel efficiency, the reality is that neglecting regular upkeep plays an important role. Following your manufacturer's recommended service schedule can help you enjoy consistent fuel efficiency throughout the car's lifespan and save money in the long run. In addition, certain modifications can boost your vehicle's MPG even further. But what might be behind a sudden dip in fuel economy, and what can you do about it?

Advertisement