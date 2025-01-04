5 Mods That Can Boost Your Car's MPG

Fuel efficiency is a concern for almost every driver, whether you love short city commutes, road-tripping in grand routes, or off-roading in the Sandstone Canyon. There are a lot of ways to use less gas while driving, such as eliminating excess weight, going easy on the throttle, reducing engine idle times, and even avoiding unnecessary trips. Car manufacturers also introduced several effective fuel efficiency technologies, ranging from continuously variable transmission systems to mild hybrid systems and start-stop technology. While some drivers might rely on driving habits to cut fuel costs, there are several physical mods you can add to your car that would make a difference.

Typically, called eco-mods (or eco-modding), these modifications reduce your car's fuel consumption, with methods that involve tweaking the engine or adding aftermarket parts. What's exciting is that these mods also boost your car's performance and aesthetic appeal in addition to improving efficiency. But what exactly are these mpg-oriented car mods, and how do they help you save at the pump?