What Is A Cat-Back Exhaust And Is It Worth Adding To A HEMI Engine?

Installing an aftermarket exhaust kit is an easy and cost-effective way to enhance the performance and sound of any HEMI engine. Mopar fans have two choices: Cat-back and axle-back. A cat-back exhaust refers to all the exhaust outlets from the back of the vehicle's catalytic converters, hence the "cat-back" name. It comprises larger diameter piping, mid-pipes, freer-flowing mufflers, tailpipes, and exhaust tips.

The benefits are a louder, more aggressive exhaust bark, reduced backpressure, more horsepower, and less weight. Cat-back exhausts are more expensive with their plethora of parts, but they have the potential to improve on-track performance with a simple bolt-on installation.

On the other hand, an axle-back exhaust refers to all the exhaust components after the rear axle and consists of mufflers, tailpipes, and exhaust tips. Unlike cat-back exhaust kits that could yield significant power gains, axle-backs are for improving the flow and exhaust sound with little to no improvements in horsepower. However, axle-back exhausts would enable your muscle car or truck to bark louder than stock.