The 5 Best Dodge Challenger Bolt-Ons To Add More Power

2023 is the final model year of Dodge's iconic Challenger and Charger muscle cars. First introduced in 1969 as a late-entrant competitor to the first-gen Ford Mustang, the modern third-gen Challenger debuted in 2008 and is available in many engine options. The crème of the crop are the Challenger SRT Hellcat with its 717-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V8, the SRT Hellcat Redeye with 797 horsepower, and the SRT Super Stock with its updated 807-horsepower supercharged V8.

The final last call Challenger, the Demon SRT 170, lords over all Challengers old and new with its astonishing 1,025 horsepower supercharged V8. However, there's a problem: Factory-supercharged Dodge Challengers start at about $74,000, and a 2023 Challenger SRT Super Stock rings above $90,000.

The good news is that a base Challenger SXT and GT (3.6-liter V6, 303 horsepower, and 268 lb-ft of torque) starts below $36,000. On the other hand, a Challenger R/T and R/T Scat Pack (372-horsepower 5.7-liter V8 and a 485-horsepower 6.4-liter V8) go for $41,000 and $48,000, respectively. The V6 and V8 Challenger may not have the rousing horsepower figures of its supercharged yet exotically-priced brethren. Still, it also means both are ripe for a set of bolt-on aftermarket parts to yield more power, torque, and faster times at the drag strip.